From Conway Police Department reports
Backpack theft
On Saturday, Oct. 30, police responded to a call around 6:50 a.m. at the Walmart on Skyline Drive about a woman “in a beanie on a handicapped scooter” who employees wanted to be removed from the store. Police located the woman and informed her that Walmart would like her to leave the store and she said “OK.” Police then asked her to remove the stolen items out of her backpack and she took out a grey blanket and a pack of chocolate pudding from the bag. Police then looked further in the bag and found a flashlight that was still in its packaging. Police asked if she stole the flashlight too and she nodded yes. The woman was then taken into custody.
Cashless society
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call about a stolen pack of cigarettes and a cup of coffee at the MAPCO Mart on Dave Ward Drive. An employee told police that around 9:15 that morning a man attempted to purchase a pack of cigarettes and a cup of coffee with a $100 bill. The employee told the man that she didn’t have enough money in the register to give him back his change. She told police that the man then became agitated and said that it was illegal for her to refuse his $100 payment. She then told him that he could pay with a different form of payment and then he proceeded to take the items for purchase and leave the store without paying for them.
While the employee was telling the police her story, the store received a phone call and she answered, then telling police “it’s him.” Police then got on the phone and the man explained to them that he called to apologize and that he did not agree with the “cashless society” mentality of retailers these days. He told police that he planned on returning to the store later that day and pay for the items he took. Police told him that a report would still need to be made despite his intentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.