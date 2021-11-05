From Conway Police Department reports
Homophobic threatening
On Friday, Oct. 29, police responded to a call around 10 p.m. at Planet Fitness for an argument that broke out. One gym member told police that while he was working out, another member got close to him and asked him to move. That gym member then started talking to his friend about him and the first gym member told police that he overheard him saying “yeah he thinks I’m cute” to his friend and then called him a homophobic slur and threatened to beat him up. The first gym member says he wants the second man’s gym membership cancelled because he doesn’t feel safe anymore.
Police then spoke to the second gym member who told police that the first gym member was hitting on him and he asked him to leave him alone.
Fake friends
On Saturday, Oct. 30, police responded to a call of a car accident near Kum & Go. One of the people in the accident told police that she noticed her money and debit card were stolen from her center console. She told police that she was in a parking lot shortly before the accident in front of the gas station when a man she recognized from high school knocked on her car window. He asked her to buy him some cigarettes because he left his ID at home. She did it for him and when she came back outside, he was gone. She didn’t notice the items were missing until the accident and no one else had any access to her car since the interaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.