From Conway Police Department reports
Baptist Health
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, police responded to a call about a man causing a disturbance at Baptist Health. When police arrived, the man was isolated into a private room and a nurse told police that he was being held there after he spit on her and “urinated on the walls.” When police walked in the room, the man was holding his middle finger up to the police and he told police that they were going to have a hard time with him and that he was going to “beat the [expletive] out” of them to both the male and female police officer.
The man then cooperated with police and put his hand out to be handcuffed and taken into custody. Once detained, he told police that he was brought into the hospital by his father because his dad believes that he is an alcoholic. Once taken to the police car, the female police officer sat in the driver’s seat and the man told the male officer “why aren’t you driving? You’re the man, aren’t you? Why do you let a bitch drive your vehicle?” He was then taken to jail and held for detox.
Family feud
Also on Tuesday, police responded to a call about a disturbance between a mother and her son in which the mother told police that her son hit her and that she was bleeding, but refusing medical attention. When police arrived, the son had already fled the scene on foot and the mother was standing in the driveway with “blood all over her face and a small gash in her forehead.” The mother told police that when she asked her son to pick up some trash that he had left in the front yard, he refused to do so and went inside the house. A verbal argument then took place in which the son called the mother a “bitch,” which the mother told police “pissed her off.”
The son then went into his room and slammed the door into his mother’s face. The mother then entered the room where a physical fight broke out that caused the son to throw his mother on the bed and hit her in the forehead and in the mouth and the mother to pull her son’s hair, which she told police was for self defense to get her son off of her. Police later went into the bedroom and saw that there was blood on the bed sheets and on the floor.
The son’s girlfriend was at the scene and managed to get ahold of him so police could speak with him. The son told police that his mother started yelling at him, hitting him and pulling his hair so he was only trying to protect himself. Police asked the son if he had any injures to prove that his mother hit him and he told them “I’m sure I do, but I’m not coming back to the house so you can lock me in a cage.” Police told him that if he did not come back, he would put out a warrant for his arrest in which the son replied that he would be leaving the state. Police were unable to locate him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.