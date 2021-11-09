From Conway Police Department reports
Multiple stolen bikes
On Nov. 1, police responded to two separate calls about stolen bikes only a mile apart from each other. One report was from a woman who told police that her black Specialized Rock Hopper bike was stolen the night before, Halloween night, after she left it between the dumpsters of Bear’s Den gas station around 6:15 p.m. When she came out of the store, she noticed that the bike was missing. She told police that the bike has a sticker from “The Ride” on it.
The other report was from a man at the Edge Apartments who told police that his light blue Ozone bike was stolen after he left it locked under the stairs of his apartment. He told police that his bike was stolen sometime between Halloween night and Monday morning when someone cut the bike lock.
It’s unclear if these cases have any connection, but the man from Edge Apartments’s bike was recovered after the police recognized the description from an earlier report of a stolen car where the suspect had left a bike at the scene. That bike was returned back to the owner.
Unauthorized pool party
On Nov. 3, police responded to a call at Motel 6 that involved a leak coming from the ceiling of a guest’s room. The front desk clerk told police that water was leaking from the light above the reception desk. When he reported the incident to the general manager, they told him to go to the room above the reception desk, room 208, to see what was going on. When he entered room 208, he saw more water coming that ceiling as well.
The clerk then went to the next floor to room 308 and entered a flooded room with standing water on the floor. The guest in room 308 told the clerk that he wanted to take a bath so he placed a small, inflatable pool inside the shower which caused the shower drain to be blocked. This flooded the bathroom and the rest of the room. It was unclear if the guests were in the room at the time of the flooding, but the clerk called the police in order to help kick the guests out of the motel. The guests complied and left the premises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.