From Conway Police Department reports
Baby items stolen
On Saturday, Nov. 27, police responded to a call at Red Dot Storage about a breaking or entering report. The victim told police that at some point between Tuesday, Nov. 16 and that day around 1:45 p.m., someone cut the padlock on his storage unit and several items were stolen. Police found the top part of the padlock on the ground, making it clear that it had been cut. The items stolen included several baby items such as bottles, clothing, a car seat and stroller combo, a Pack & Play crib, and a musical sliding bouncer. Other items were stolen as well including two large bags of Christmas decorations, a bag of men’s and women’s clothing, five paintings, a collectible teddy bear and a hand-sewn quilt valued at about $500. In total, more than $2,000 was stolen from the storage unit.
False claim
On Sunday, Nov. 28, police responded to a call about a woman’s 2017 Dodge Charger being stolen. She told police that the night before, she was out drinking with some friends. When she went back to her cousin’s apartment around 2 a.m., she let her son borrow her car to run to the gas station and he returned 10 minutes later, leaving the keys in the car. The woman did not notice that the car was missing until noon that day due to having a hangover, the report stated. She told police that her son was there at the time she noticed it was missing and that she called all of the towing companies in the area and all of them said they didn’t have it. Later, another officer called and said that they were involved in a car pursuit around 1 a.m. with the same car she reported stolen.
“At this point, [the woman] had already created a discrepancy in her story because she specifically stated that [her son] returned the vehicle and was there when she woke up,” the report stated.
Police said that this situation has happened before with the same woman and that the last time she attempted to report her car being stolen, it was involved in a pursuit in Conway. Her son was also a suspect in that incident as well. Police filed a report with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and sent an email to the Criminal Investigation Division about the situation.
