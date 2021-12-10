From Conway Police Department reports
Pawned computer
On Friday, Dec. 3, police responded to a call about a stolen laptop. The victim told police that she went out of the country for a few months and let her friend borrow her laptop during that time. When she returned, she asked for her laptop back only to find out that her friend didn’t have it anymore. The friend told her that she pawned it at Braswell and Sons on Oak Street because she needed money. She was supposed to buy the laptop back once she had the money to do so, but she told the victim that she was never able to get the money. The victim told police that it’s been two weeks since she’s returned to the United States and her friend still hasn’t gotten the laptop back. She wanted to file the report in order to get it back from the pawn shop.
Stain scam
Also on Dec. 3, police responded to a call at Lowe’s about a man who scammed the store out of getting a gift card. The Lowe’s asset protection officer told police that a man entered the store around 11:43 a.m. with two other men and went straight to the stain aisle. He grabbed three five-gallon buckets of stain and brought them over to the return counter. He told the employee that he had previously bought the buckets and wanted to exchange them for a Lowe’s gift card, which came to nearly $750. He was able to complete this transaction and then left the store. After finding out that he did not in fact buy the buckets, Lowe’s froze the gift card before the man was able to use it.
