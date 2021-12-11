From Conway Police Department reports
Tracking device
On Thursday, Dec. 2, police responded to a call about a harassment report. The victim told police that he has been in a relationship with a woman for several months now and that his girlfriend’s ex-husband has been following him around for a while. He says the ex has been showing up at the same locations as him and he has no idea how he keeps doing that. He finally figured it out back on Oct. 1 when he looked under his car and found a tracking device. He and his girlfriend asked the ex about the device and at first he denied putting it there, but later admitted to the girlfriend to doing it. The man wanted to file a report to document the ex’s behavior.
Employee theft
Also on Dec. 2, police responded to a call at Target about an employee who has been stealing from the store. The police spoke to the manager who told them the employee has been stealing from them since Nov. 17 and that he has been building a case file of all the incidents because he knew that the employee has been stealing items while working night shifts. In his case file, the employee stole on Nov. 17, Nov. 18, Nov. 21, Nov. 23 and Dec. 2 and the items stolen include an Oculus pair of video goggles, Beats headphones, a Playstation 5, 2 different video games, a PS5 controller and two pairs of Apple headphones. The stolen items totaled to over $1,300.
