From Conway Police Department reports
Rotten pizza
On Saturday, Dec. 4, police responded to a call about “terroristic threatening” from a former employee at Papa John’s Pizza. The victim, a current employee at the pizza chain, told police that he was called into work that day to provide a statement about the former employee. This statement caused that now-former employee to be fired. Later that day, when the victim went out to do a delivery, he saw the former employee standing by his car. The victim went up to talk to the former employee, but the former employee instead told him that he was going to beat him up for getting him fired. The victim then drove away and called his boss about the incident who told him to file a police report.
Stolen wallet
On Monday, Dec. 6, police responded to a call at Dollar Tree about a stolen wallet. The victim told police that she was waiting in line to check out her items with a lady in front of her. Initially she was going to pay with her card, but then noticed that she had enough cash to pay for it instead, so she sat her wallet down on the counter. After she paid for her items, she noticed her wallet was missing and the lady that was in front of her, who she suspects stole her wallet, was gone. The cashier was able to provide the name of the lady in front of her and was a witness to the incident.
