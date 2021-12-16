From Conway Police Department reports
Assault and robbery
On Saturday, Dec. 11, police responded to a call about a man showing up to someone’s house naked and saying that he was robbed. Police met up with the man who was lying on his kitchen floor out of breath with a busted lip and minor scrapes on his hands and arms. He told police that he was at his “lady’s house” when her son showed up, pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him. The son and one of his friends proceeded to beat him up and steal his pants that had $60 inside. The victim then ran from the house and through the woods to his own house naked to escape. The man was transported to the hospital.
Best steal
On Sunday, Dec. 12, police responded to a call at Best Buy about two people who were criminally trespassing. Police made contact with the Best Buy store manager who told police that on Nov. 27 around 2:25 p.m., the two people in question stole a Dell laptop from the store. He told police that the pair walked into the store and took the laptop. Before they walked out of the store, the store manager told police that the male suspect walked to the front desk of the store and distracted the worker by asking questions. The female suspect then pushed the basket to their car and left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.