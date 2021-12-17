From Conway Police Department reports
Tip changed
On Friday, Dec. 10, police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. at Foghorns Wing House on Sanders Street. Police spoke to the district manager of the restaurant who told police that one of the severs at Foghorns was caught changing the amount people tipped her on the customers’ receipts. She told police that a customer called her and told her that her bank statement showed that she had been changed $10 more than what her receipt showed when she ate at the restaurant three days prior. Later while contacting the customer herself, the restaurant found another receipt where the same waitress altered the tip by another $10. The district manager also showed police video footage of the waitress photographing debit cards at the server’s terminal.
Billboard damaged
On Monday, Dec. 13, police responded to a call at a billboard near U.S. Highway 65 and Rolling Hills Drive. The owner of the billboard told police that the billboard had been damaged and that he believes a car may have crashed into it at some point. However, when police arrived at the scene and looked around the area, they did not see any noticeable vehicle parts near the billboard nor did they see any tire marks on the grass or the street close to it. They then checked to see if there had been any accidents in the area reported and there was none. Police say in their report that there’s a chance that the recent storms caused lighting to strike it causing the damage, but there were also not noticeable burn marks on the wood.
