From Conway Police Department reports
Unknown caller
On Saturday, Dec. 11, police responded to a harassment report made by a woman in the lobby of the Conway Police Department. The woman told police that she has been receiving phone calls between 2 am and 4 am from an unknown number over the past few days. She said that whenever she answers the phone, no one says anything but that she can hear someone on the line. She says that she has told the caller to stop calling her multiple times but the calls won’t stop. She told police that she wanted to file a police report because the number texted her the night prior and she was worried because they have never done that before. Police told the woman to not contact the caller in any way whatsoever and to block the number.
Stolen car
On Sunday, Dec. 12, police responded to a call about a man who had his car stolen from him. The man told police that he has been seeing this woman for the past two months and that he felt he could trust her to use his car. One day, he let the woman use his car to travel to the Kroger that was just down the road from his house. After two hours of her not returning, he tried calling and texting her to find out where she was. She did not respond. He told police that he believes that she has taken his car to her apartment in Little Rock.
