From Conway Police Department reports
Trash thrown
On Friday, Nov. 26, police responded to a call about damage done to a woman’s property. The woman told police that around 9:17 p.m., an ex friend of hers pulled up to her apartment and threw a trash bag at her door. The man came back around an hour and a half later, this time wearing a mask, and busted her security camera and door bell using a hammer. The woman’s security camera caught both incidents on camera.
The woman told police that her and the man were once friends but now he has been harassing her by constantly calling and texting her with a variety of different numbers. She said she has gotten tired of the harassment and wanted to file a police report on the matter.
Wallet stolen
Also on Friday, police responded to a call at DICK’S Sporting Goods about a woman who was missing her wallet. The woman told police that she her wallet with her car keys attached to it in the dressing room of the store. When she went to pay for her items, she noticed that she didn’t have it and when she went back to look, they were both gone. Employees helped her search the entire store for them but they were nowhere to be found. She canceled all her credit cards and police told her to get her locks changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.