From Conway Police Department reports
Money stolen
On Friday, Dec. 10, police responded to a call at Crazy J’s Vape Shop about a burglary in progress. When police arrived, they noticed that the front door was open with marks on its frame that appeared to have been made by a pry bar. Inside, they found that three cash registers had been tampered with and that a safe had been pried open. The door to the back room had been damaged and the drawers in that office had been “ransacked through.”
Later the owner arrived to the shop to asset what had been taken. He told police that he wasn’t sure what all had been taken, but he knows some American Express Credit Cards and some blank checks were taken. He also noticed that a red money bag had been looked through and the money inside as well as the bag were missing as well.
Stealing steel
Also on Dec. 10, police responded to a call at Home Depot about a man attempting to steal items from the store. The Asset Protection Manager told police that a man had arrived to the store on a bicycle and attempted to take a Steal Echo 1 trimmer with him as he left the store. This wasn’t the first time the man had attempted to steal from this location and the Asset Protection Manager told the man that he was criminally trespassing. The man told the manager that a man was telling him what to steal from a store and give him money in return for the items. While the man was being arrested by police, they found some marijuana in his pocket and took possession of it.
