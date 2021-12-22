From Conway Police Department reports
Indeed a fraud
On Friday, Dec. 10, police responded to a woman who was in the lobby of the police station telling police that she received a fraudulent check. She told police that she found a job on Indeed.com for a public relations supervisor at a company called “Acadiana Outboard & Boat Repair.” She got a check in the mail from the company worth almost $2000 and deposited it into her bank which issues a 24 hour hold on the release of funds into customers’ accounts. She withdrew the funds before the 24 hour hold was over and deposited them into a Bitcoin ATM in Wooster. After the 24 hours were over, she bank account was in the negatives and the check didn’t go through. The bank told her that the bank associated with the check was closed.
Instagram threatening
Also on Dec. 10, police responded to a call about a man who has been harassed online by his ex-girlfriend. The man told police that his ex-girlfriend has been sending messages to him over Instagram threatening to get him fired from his job by telling his boss that he has been using drugs at work. He asked her to stop but she wouldn’t. He told police that he filed a report with his boss, but is now being required to take a drug test. When police asked him to see the messages from his ex, he said he had already deleted all of them.
