From Conway Police Department reports
Painting the town
On Dec. 23, officers responded to a criminal mischief call on Clover Lane.
A man told police that around midnight “what appeared to be a newer white Land Rover drove down the road several times,” the report stated.
The man said that during one of these trips down Clover Lane, “someone from inside the vehicle threw a bucket of paint onto his 1978 Jeep CJ5,” according to the report.
Officers noted the man had washed the paint off prior to their arrival.
He was provided with a report number.
Drink and dash
Shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 23, officers were called to Umami Sushi Lounge & Grill Fusion for a theft of goods or services call.
An employee told officers two young men had come into the restaurant, “mingled with a table and then proceeded to go the bar,” according to the report.
They both ordered a Bud Light. The bartender checked their IDs but couldn’t remember their names, only that one’s birthday was Aug. 8, 2000.
The employee said the men “waited until he had walked out from behind the bar then left the restaurant without paying their tab,” the report stated. The tab came to $8.83.
