From Conway Police Department reports
Christmas Eve burglary
On Christmas Eve, police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Elm Street in relation to a burglary. The victim told police that someone broke into his apartment by force and stole around $5,000 worth of items. There were three luggage carriers stolen that contained a Asus laptop Zenbook Pro, a MacBook, an iPad, a MontBlanc headphones and smartwatch, a Rollerball Pen, a golden ring, a gold necklace, two different types of guns, and a bunch of different types of clothing. The man told police that the only suspect he could think of that would do this would be his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
Bar fight
Also on Christmas Eve, police responded to a call at King’s Live Music on Front Street in relation to a fight that broke out. When police arrived, witnesses were standing around an unconscious man lying on the floor. One witness told police that the unconscious man and the suspect, who had left the scene in his truck before police arrived, came to the bar together and that the suspect kept “bugging” the suspect. The witness said that the two had clearly been drinking. One moment, the suspect seemingly randomly lunged at the victim from a bench and “sucker punched” him, falling straight back and hitting his head on the floor.
The victim remained unconscious throughout the police’s entire stay at the bar and was bleeding from his mouth. When medics arrived to treat him, he responded with movement but never regained consciousness. He was transported to Conway Regional.
