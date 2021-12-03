From Conway Police Department reports
Candle break in
On Wednesday, Nov 24, police responded to a call about a woman’s car window being shattered using a candle. Part of the candle was found inside the car while the other part was found outside the car. Police could not find anything stolen or damaged inside the car other than the window.
The victim’s home was also broken into during the incident. When police went inside, they found that the woman’s medications had been emptied into the toilet and all the empty pill bottles were left on the bathroom counter. They also found that the woman’s RCA TV was shattered as well as her HP laptop, Apple Watch, white Air Force One shoes, and $1,400 in cash were stolen. All this totaled to around $2,000 in damage and stolen items.
Card stolen
On Friday, Nov. 26, police responded to a call about a man’s Bank of America credit card being stolen. The man told police that he ordered a new card to be sent to his home and after about a week of not receiving it, he noticed charges being made to his account. None of the chargers were being made in Conway — all of them were from Morrilton, Russellville and Hattiesville. The man told police that around the time he was expecting his card to arrive, he had two men at his house. He told police that he believes that they stole the card and have been sending money to each other from his account over Cash App. The man later turned off his credit card.
