From Conway Police Department reports
TP tradition
On Christmas Eve, police responded to a call at a woman’s house who told police that her house had been vandalized. She told police that someone had “TP’d” her home, which is a common prank that involves throwing toilet paper all over someone’s property. She told police that she knows who did it and that they have been doing it every Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve for the past six years. The police report doesn’t state who did it or if any action was taken against the individuals.
Christmas ex
Also on Christmas Eve, police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. The victim told police that she invited her ex-boyfriend to her house for Christmas Eve to spend time with their children and initially, there was no problem between the two that morning, but he soon went into a “fit of rage” after she left her home at one point with her children. According to the woman, her ex destroyed multiple items in her home because he didn’t know where she was going. Although she called them, she told police that she didn’t want to press any charges against her ex.
