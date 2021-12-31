From Conway Police Department reports
Missing wallet
On Christmas Day, police responded to a call about a woman who had her wallet stolen at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive on Christmas Eve. She told police that she went to Walmart around 11:30 a.m. and was there for about an hour and a half. She said that she accidentally left her wallet in the shopping cart and didn’t notice it was missing until she tried to pay for her food at Chick-fil-A shortly after. She went back to Walmart and did not see her wallet in any of the carts nor the return rack and Walmart staff told her that no one had turned in a wallet to them. She said she went back around 5:45 p.m. later that day and still no wallets were turned in.
Uncomfortable Christmas
On Dec. 26, police responded to a call about a trespassing report that occurred during Christmas Day. The victim told police that sometime between 9-9:30 a.m. Christmas morning, her ex-boyfriend who is the father of her 4-year-old child, was standing over her bed when she woke up. She told police that the two do not have a good history together and she does not want him near her. She said that the door to her apartment was locked so she believes that he “coaxed” her child to let him in. The ex told the woman that he was just there to bring Christmas gifts for their child, but he did not leave afterward and made her uncomfortable being there.
