From Conway Police Department reports
Hotel break in
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, police responded to a call at the Skyline Inn over someone breaking into a hotel room. A man staying in room 216 told police that around 7:25 p.m. that night, he getting out of the shower when he noticed his Samsung cell phone and $200 in cash from his wallet were missing. He told police there was no forced entry and that he might’ve accidentally left the door unlocked. When he walked out of his room, he saw a man who he knew holding a phone that looked like his. He asked the man if that was his phone and the man said no. The victim then asked if he could see the phone since he would recognize his own phone based on a crack on the bottom right of the screen. When he asked the man this, he started running southbound on Skyline Drive.
The victim told police that he has had multiple run-ins with the man and that this isn’t the first time he has stolen his phone. The victim told police where the man lives, but warned them that he is known to be armed and dangerous.
Stolen car
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, a woman entered the police station lobby to tell police that back in 2017, her 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen by a former roommate of hers. The woman had recently gotten out of jail and told police that when she first got arrested, back in Christmas of 2017, her roommate had her car. During her time in prison, she had been in contact with the roommate arranging a time and place for her to pick up the car when she got out. Now that she’s out, she has gone to both Texas and Ohio in an attempt to get back her car, but the roommate never showed up to either. Recently, she has gotten a tool booth ticket in the mail from Houston. She told police that she didn’t want to file a report over this, but after that she felt she had to in order to get her car back.
