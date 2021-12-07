From Conway Police Department reports
Tattoo machine stolen
On Monday, Nov. 29, police responded to a call about a man’s car being broken into. The man told police that the night before, he left his car parked in his driveway and that morning he received a text message from his neighbor telling him to check his property for any items stolen. His neighbor told him about a group of people in the area that could possibly be committing crimes, and that there are videos on Facebook of the suspects. When he went to check his car, he found a bunch of tattoo equipment scattered outside of his car with the car doors opens. After looking through his car, he noticed that one of his tattoo machines valued at about $500 was missing as well as a 32-inch flat screen TV and his daughter’s new, unopened, Samsung phone, totaling more than $1,200 worth of stolen items. He told police that he does not believe he left his car unlocked and they must have “used a slim jim.”
Hubcap stolen
Also on Nov. 29, police responded to a call about a man who had the hubcap of one of his wheels on his truck stolen. He told police that around 1 p.m. that day he went to his car and noticed it missing. He told police that he parked his car around midnight after returning from the airport Little Rock. He said he didn’t notice it missing when he got home, but said that it is still possible that it could’ve been stolen at the airport.
