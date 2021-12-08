From Conway Police Department reports
Dog and electronics stolen
On Monday Nov. 29, police responded to a call about a burglary that occurred at someone’s house. The victim told police that he left his home sometime between 11 a.m. and noon the day prior and that his roommate left around 2 p.m. that same day. When he returned home sometime between 7-8 p.m., he noticed his tan and white 2-month-old pocket bully named Montana was missing as well as his Vizio surround sound, 80-inch Vizio TV, 75-inch Roku YB, 215 Performance speakers, Xbox S Series, Xbox One, 250 pairs of shoes, and multiple items of clothing. It totaled more than $150,300 worth of stolen items. The victim told police that he and his roommate keep the backdoor unlocked because they don’t have a key to it, and that’s how the burglar got into their home. Whoever broke in, took the TVs off the walls using tools because there was no damage done to the home, the report noted.
Bar coded
Also on Nov. 19, police responded to a call at the Walmart on Skyline Drive about a shoplifting in progress. When police arrived, the suspect was being uncooperative with Walmart employees, according to the report. The asset protection officer told police that the woman was removing barcodes from clearance items and putting them new items. The woman then went to the self-checkout and scanned most of the items, but not all of them. The items included a T-shirt, a hoodie, dog food and multi-pebble rocks which all totaled $53.84. The woman ended up paying for what was on the barcodes, but not for the actual items. Her money was given back to her, but she was taken into custody.
