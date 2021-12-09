From Conway Police Department reports
Card stolen
On Tuesday, Nov 30, police responded to a call at Hobby Lobby about a woman who had her credit card stolen. She told police that she got a notification on her banking app that her card was used at Walmart twice that day, both transactions happening just before 2 p.m. Each transaction was over $500 and there was a third transaction made to her mother’s debit card, which was also stolen, that was over $900, totaling to more than $1,414 taken from the cards. Police are unsure at which Walmart the cards were used.
Purse stolen
Also on Nov. 30, police responded to a call at Planet Fitness about a woman who had her purse stolen. She told police that at some point while she was working out inside the gym, someone damaged her rear passenger window and stole her white and gray Vera Wang purse. She told police that when she first arrived to the gym, she noticed a man in a white car parked in front of hers slumping down in the seats as if he was trying not to get noticed. She said she believes that the car might’ve been from Florida.
