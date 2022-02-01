From Conway Police Department reports
Meth found
On Friday, Jan. 28, police responded to a call at 1:20 p.m. about found property. Police spoke to a mother and son who told police that the mother’s daughter, also the son’s sister, was holding multiple items and luggage in her brother’s garage. The mother told police that her daughter has stolen items from her before so she started looking through it to see if she stole her rings. While searching through the bags, the two found a tie-dyed wallet which contained two vape pens and a folded up paper which contained a “crystal substance” suspected to be meth. Police seized the contraband to be destroyed.
Bank fraud
On Saturday, Jan. 29, police responded to a woman in the lobby of the police station about fraud. The woman told police that she received a notification from Regions Bank about someone in North Carolina walking into a branch of the bank claiming to be her. The individual provided an identification card and withdrew $8,000 from her savings account. There was an additional transfer request of $8,000 as well. She does not know who could’ve done this or the exact location in North Carolina where the incident occurred.
