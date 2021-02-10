From Conway Police Department reports
The ‘yeast’ bandits
Shortly before 3 a.m. Feb. 7, officers responded to Waffle House on Skyline Drive in reference to a theft of property call.
The night manager told police “a group of young males came to the restaurant and tried to sneak alcohol in under their jackets,” according to the report.
The manager said he made them take the alcohol back to their vehicle.
“When the males left, they took six loaves of break from the bread rack,” the report stated.
Stolen firearm, cameras
On Feb. 7, officers took a breaking or entering report over the phone. The caller said he was at work at the fire station at 849 Enterprise Ave. and his vehicle was parked in the lot outside.
He said that “at some point between midnight and [4 a.m.] Feb. 7, someone entered his vehicle and stole several items” including a Springfield XDM 9mm pistol, a Muddy game camera, a Wildgame Innovations game camera, a Bushnell rangefinder and prescription medication for motion sickness.
He said his vehicle was not locked and no damage was reported.
The officer noted the stolen firearm was entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system.
In case of emergency
On Feb. 7 police received a call regarding a vehicle break-in at a residence on Foster Drive.
The caller said someone broke into his vehicle around 1:30 a.m.
He said “he forgot to lock his vehicle and someone stole a battery charger/jump box out of the back as well as a first aid kit,” the report stated.
