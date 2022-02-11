From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen phone
On Sunday, Feb. 6, a man called police about his girlfriend’s phone being stolen. The man told police that his girlfriend was shopping inside the Dollar General on Hogan Lane around 7 p.m. that evening when she noticed she left her phone at the cash register while heading back home. She went back to retrieve it around 7:45 p.m., but was told by the cashier that it was not there. When the cashier viewed the security footage, it showed that a lady in the store take the phone from under the keypad at check out and then walk out of the store. The phone was an iPhone 11 that is worth $1,100. Police went to the Dollar General to look at the security footage but the store was closed at the time.
Stolen paint
On Monday, Feb. 7, police responded to a call near Ivy Lane in reference to two people taking items from a construction area near that street. Police spotted a car matching the description that turned east on Dave Ward Drive from Donaghey Ave. and was overflowing with lumber and similar items. It made a stop at Summit Church and police made contact with the two women who were driving it. The women told police that they only took items from the dumpsters of the construction site. Police confirmed that the lumber inside the truck did seem to be used lumber, but some did appear to be useable. They also took two one-gallon paint cans and one five-gallon paint can that appeared to be brand new since the sticker showed that the paint was bought on Feb. 2. Police contacted the construction company in charge of the area and police concluded that it was impossible to tell if the items were stolen or not.
