From Conway Police Department reports
Public intoxication
On Feb. 6, police responded to Walmart on Dave Ward Drive in reference to a an intoxicated personal call. The caller said “a female urinated in the parking lot and got back into a tan Lincoln Navigator,” according to the report.
When officers arrived, they found the Navigator in the back of the parking lot “halfway parked in a parking spot and halfway in the aisle,” the report stated.
The woman was sitting in the driver’s seat trying to light a cigarette. When she rolled down her window to talk with an officer, he noted “I immediately smelled the odor of intoxicants and asked her to step out of the vehicle.”
She said she was in Conway “visiting someone she met on the internet,” the report stated. She left his apartment after a “minor altercation” and could no longer stay there, according to the report.
The woman told officers she had driven to Walmart because “she knew she was too intoxicated to drive home” and that she had intended “to sit in the parking lot until she could drive home,” the report stated.
She said her friends and family lived in Hot Springs and couldn’t come get her.
“Due to the various unsuccessful attempts at getting [the woman] a place to go or get a ride, and her level of intoxication, I decided it was unsafe to leave her alone in the parking lot,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.
Vehicle break-in
On Feb. 6, officers responded to Second Baptist Church in reference to a vehicle break-in.
A woman told police she parked her vehicle around 9:45 a.m. and returned to it around 11:15 a.m. where she found “the front passenger’s side window broken out of the vehicle,” according to the report.
The woman said her purse, wallet and phone were taken from the vehicle.
“She was unsure at this time what type of phone it was exactly or what all was in the purse and wallet,” the report stated.
Construction site theft
On Feb. 6, police received a theft of property report via telephone.
The caller said that between 2 p.m. Feb. 4 and 10 a.m. Feb. 6, “an unknown individual stole five rolls of synthetic felt material from a construction job site located at 1940 Josh Drive,” the report stated.
The job site supervisor notified the caller about the missing rolls of felt and said they are worth about $350 total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.