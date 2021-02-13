From Conway Police Department reports
False alarm
On Feb. 6, officers responded to Freddie’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers on Oak Street in reference to a welfare check call. While en route, officers were alerted that a man was on scene saying he had a bomb in his car.
Officers arrived and asked the man for permission to search him, which he gave.
The man told police “he was an undercover agent for the FBI and he was being hunted by the Mexican Mafia,” according to the report.
He said there was a bomb under his 2008 Jeep Wrangler “as well as a tracking beacon from the Secret Service,” the report stated.
Officers created a perimeter and called in the Conway Bomb Squad out of precaution.
“Upon inspection of the vehicle by the bomb squad, it was determined there was no device attached to the vehicle,” the report stated. The suspect faces a felony charge of communicating false alarm/causing action by an official or agency and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing.
Broken deadbolt
Shortly after 7 a.m. Feb. 9, officers received a call from a woman reporting someone had removed and stolen the deadbolt lock to her front door.
She lives on the second floor of an apartment complex on Washington Avenue and said she “believes sometime during the night, while she and her family were sleeping, someone came and removed the deadbolt to her front door in an attempt to gain access inside,” according to the report.
She said the lock and bolt were “partially unscrewed, and it appeared the person could not unscrew the rest” to get inside the apartment.
She was unable to located the deadbolt that had been unscrewed from the door, and said the door was unable to be locked from the outside due to the damage.
She told police she was “unsure if someone was trying to break in during the night, or if they purposely tampered with the lock to try and break in while they are not at home,” the report stated.
She contacted maintenance who advised her to stay home until they repaired the lock.
Employee theft
On Feb. 9, police received a call from the Mobil on the Run manager regarding a theft.
The manager said a woman who had been an employee for nearly a year was terminated on Feb. 7 for stealing $20 from the cash register.
“While [she] was working her shift, she was observed on camera pocketing money from the cash register” and was “immediately terminated,” according to the report.
Since the woman’s termination, the manager went through video footage and realized the woman had been stealing money for several months.
The manager said she had noticed “some financial inconsistencies at the store but did not realize the extent of it,” the report stated.
After reviewing only a week’s worth of footage, the manager said, she saw the woman stealing approximately $5,000 from the store including from the cash register, customers and “a large amount of scratch-off tickets,” according to the report.
She said she was still in the process of reviewing security footage and would update police when she was finished.
