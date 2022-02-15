From Conway Police Department reports
Towed
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, police responded to a call about a man having issues with the management of the place he lives. He told police that he was notified by the Prelude Management staff that day and was told that he was almost $120 behind on multiple bills including utilities, lawn care and late fees. He told police, however, that his utilities are through Conway Corporation and that he has been living there since December of last year. That evening, his car was towed from his apartment complex and an eviction notice was placed on his door saying he has three days to move out if he doesn’t pay. He told police that he attempted to contact the management of his apartment complex but was unable to get ahold of them.
Thou stole
Also on Feb. 8, police responded to a call shortly before 8 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church about a stolen wallet. The caller told police that her wallet was stolen while attending church. She said she was reading her Bible when three women walked up to her looking for a wedding venue and a pastor. She said that she didn’t realize her wallet was missing until she went to the Neighborhood Market. She drove back to the church to double check, but it was not there. She said she has been receiving fraud alerts including a $500 purchase from the Mayflower Dollar General and a $3,000 purchase at Sam’s Club. She said her wallet contained several credit cards and her driver’s license.
