From Conway Police Department reports
Physical attack
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, police responded to a call at the Conway Ministry Center about a woman who was punched two weeks prior. A friend of the woman told police that an unknown man punched the woman in the ribs near the Valero on Harkrider Street and ran off. The woman said it could’ve been a friend of her “soon to be” ex-husband, but she couldn’t be certain. She said that this happened in front of two Conway police officers who chased the man down but lost him; however, the police on the scene could not find a previous police report that matched the situation.
A female who wanted to remain anonymous then spoke to police who told them that she has seen the man who hit the female be aggressive with the woman in the past. During their conversation, the man walked up to them and the female started to become nervous. Police then asked to speak to the woman alone, but the man became irritated and started saying things like “I don’t like cops.” When police asked the woman if the man was the one who attacked her, she denied such claims.
“[The man’s] body language and aggressiveness made me suspicious enough to believe he could have physically harmed [the woman], even though she wouldn’t admit it,” the police report stated.
Rowdy neighbors
Also on Feb. 8, police responded to a call at The Links apartment complex on Irby Drive in reference to a harassment report. Roommates in one of the apartments told police that their neighbor has been loitering around their doorway and has been knocking on their door as early as 4:30 a.m. yelling and demanding to see their dog. One roommate said she’s looked through the peephole of their door to see the woman standing directly in front of it. The roommates said that the woman sometimes yells at their dog while they’re outside and that the dog is their service dog. There was another incident where one of the roommate’s sister visited and they saw the woman standing with her face directly in front of the car door. When the sister went to leave, she saw spit on the door handle. When police spoke to the woman, she confirmed most of the claims but denied the spitting incident.
