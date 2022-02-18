From Conway Police Department reports
A new Lowe
On Monday, Feb. 7, police responded to a call a little after 3 p.m. at the Lowe’s on Old Morrilton Highway in reference to an 82-year-old man possibly being scammed. Lowe’s staff told police that the man came into the store on Jan. 29 and attempted to buy $6,000 worth of Lowe’s gift cards, but was only able to purchase $4,000 before his card was declined. When they asked him the reason why he was buying so many gift cards, he told them that the government called him and told him he had to do it. He said they told him something about his grandchildren being involved in some type of conspiracy that involved a car in his name that was filled with blood. The man believed what the people were saying to him and in fear of his family being in danger, was following through with the orders.
The $4,000 worth of cards that the man bought on Jan. 29 were digitally sent to the scammers. On Feb. 7, the man came in again with $7,000 in cash to purchase more. The man did not believe Lowe’s staff when they told him that it was a scam until the police officer on the scene explained that the government would not operate this way. The man said that the callers were one man and one woman without any distinguishable accents.
Strangling
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, police responded to a call about a woman who was just assaulted by her boyfriend. She told police that her boyfriend arrived at her house after work around midnight and when she tried to get him to leave, they started having an argument until around 1:30 a.m.. It was at this point that the boyfriend took the cincture from the woman’s robe and wrapped it around the woman’s neck, pulling it tight, according to the report. She told police that she was unable to breathe and started to go in and out of consciousness. She told police that her boyfriend does this pretty much every other day and that she is afraid that he might kill her. Police put out a BOLO for the boyfriend.
