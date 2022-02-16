From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen cigarettes
On Monday, Feb. 7, police responded to a call at Hogan Tobacco Store about stolen items. Police spoke to a cashier who told them that a man wearing a red sweatshirt entered the store and requested two boxes of Newport long cigarettes and two boxes of Newport menthol short cigarettes totaling more than $382. Before he requested the items, the cashier said that he was acting very strange. She said that he would walk into the store, walk around for a bit, and then leave multiple times. She also said that he would just stand at the ATM machine with his card in it for a long time. She said she kept the boxes out of his reach, but when he asked about an item behind her, he stole the boxes as she turned around. The cashier attempted to chase after him but he drove off.
Face to FaceTime
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, police responded to a call about a girl who said her mother was slapped in the face during a FaceTime call. When police arrived, the mother refused to go outside and would only speak to police through a screen door. She told police that she was slapped by her husband, but she was fine. When police asked further questions, she said that she was going to go relax and slammed the door.
When police spoke to the husband, he said that he did not hit her, but did have an argument with her son over FaceTime. He told police that her son threatened to drive from Ohio to Arkansas to kill him. He said that this isn’t the first time the son has threatened to kill him and that he does believe the son may attempt to follow through with those threats.
