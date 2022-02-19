From Conway Police Department reports
Tires slashed
On Friday, Feb. 11, police responded to a call at the Links apartment complex around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a woman who had the tires on her car slashed. She told police that she called officers to her house about three hours prior in reference to a domestic disturbance involving her ex-boyfriend. Before police arrived during that incident, the ex told her that he was going to [expletive] up her car. The woman said that she went to the grocery store an hour after the incident and returned around 8 p.m. That’s when she noticed the damage to her car. She said her tires were not damaged when she left for the grocery store.
Phillips burglary
On Sunday, Feb, 13, police responded to a call a little after 5 a.m. in reference to damage and a possible burglary at the Phillips 66 gas station on Skyline Drive. Police saw damage to the front of the convenience store that looked as if a car had run into it, but no car was on the scene. The alarm was also going off at the time of their arrival. Police spoke to the callers, two McDonald’s employees who worked next door, who said they noticed the damage when they arrived to work that morning. After an initial walk through, police didn’t notice anything missing from the store, but when the regional manager of the gas station arrived, he said that the ATM by the front door, which had been bolted to the ground, was missing. An estimated $5,000 was inside the machine, according to the police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.