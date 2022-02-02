From Conway Police Department reports
Just steal it
On Friday, Jan. 28, police responded to a call at Academy Sports + Outdoors in reference to a burglary. The store director told police that at 1:47 p.m. a man entered the store and was seen walking around collecting Nike clothing items. Ten minutes later, the man walked out of the store with four pieces of clothing without paying for them. Employees lost sight of the suspect, but believe that it was the same suspect from an earlier incident.
Threatening messages
Also on Friday, police responded to a call about a woman’s brother sending threatening messages. The woman told police that her brother sent a text to her cousin saying “whoever is not for me not seeing my girls will not see the light of day. I don’t care if dad has to bury his daughter, I will put her there.” The woman took screenshots of the message and did not reply back. The woman told police that she has custody of her brother’s kid through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and that this is not the first time her brother has sent threatening messages to family members.
