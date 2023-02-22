Threatening messages

On Feb. 9, police responded to a call in reference to a report of terroristic threatening. The caller said that he received a message that day from an unknown number that said he “waisted his girls time” and that he needed to pay $3,000 “or else.” He then received a voicemail from the same number that said “I know you got my message. Pay before I send my shooters.” The caller then received a text that listed his old address alongside phone numbers of some of his family members. He told police that he did not know who was doing this or what this was about.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

