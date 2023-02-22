Threatening messages
On Feb. 9, police responded to a call in reference to a report of terroristic threatening. The caller said that he received a message that day from an unknown number that said he “waisted his girls time” and that he needed to pay $3,000 “or else.” He then received a voicemail from the same number that said “I know you got my message. Pay before I send my shooters.” The caller then received a text that listed his old address alongside phone numbers of some of his family members. He told police that he did not know who was doing this or what this was about.
Forged check
On Feb. 10, police responded to a call shortly after 3 p.m. in reference to a forged check. The caller was the executive director for the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) who said that her fiscal officer was reviewing past budgets the previous night and noticed inconsistencies with one of the checks. The check was originally written out in the amount of $217.90 on Dec. 21, but the checked was later forged in the amount of $3,000. She contacted the bank the next morning who told her to contact the police.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
