From Conway Police Department reports
Fight
On Friday, Feb. 11, police responded to a call at Conway Behavioral Health about a report of battery. The victim told police that around 10 a.m., he and another man got into a verbal argument. The man said that the other man was being loud and when the victim asked the man o be quiet, the man walked down the hallway and took his shirt off for “no apparent reason.” The victim said that the man started verbally assaulting him and then punched him about 18 times in the face on top of his head. The police reported stated that the victim did not have any physical injuries at the time that the report was taken.
Assault
Also on Feb. 11, police responded to a call about a disturbance that occurred on Harkrider Street. The caller told police that she met this man earlier in the day and he invited her back to his apartment until around 9:15 p.m. when the woman said that his attitude became to change drastically. She said that he started yelling at her, getting into her face and telling her to leave. As she started walking out of the door, the man hit her in the back of the head several times. As she was calling 911 after this, the man fled his house on his bike. He was later found by police but was too intoxicated to answer any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.