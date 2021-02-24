From Conway Police Department reports
A dishonest exchange
On Feb. 18, officers made contact with the manager of Lowe’s on Old Morrilton Highway in reference to a shoplifting that occurred Feb. 12.
The manager said a man “entered the business, retrieved a blower, took it to the sales desk and exchanged it,” according to the report.
The store issued him a $150 refund card. The man then picked up two “Smart Locks” and tried to buy them with the refund card. The manager advised him the refund card had already been frozen and the transaction didn’t go through. The man then ran out of the business with the two Smart Locks.
The manager told officers the man had left behind his driver’s license when exchanging the blower for in-store credit and gave police the information from the license.
Theft from trailer
On Feb. 19, officers took a phone report regarding a breaking or entering. A man said he was doing work at a new subdivision and left his trailer at 3430 Tuscadora Dr. It was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, according to the report. Around 7 a.m. Feb. 19, the man discovered someone “broke the door off to enter it,” the report stated.
Taken from the trailer were six nail guns, one ram set gun and an air compressor. The man said he didn’t immediately have serial numbers for the items but may be able to locate one for the air compressor.
You’re out
Around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 19, officers responded to a trespassing call at the Conway High School baseball fields. The caller told police “there were people in the bathrooms causing damage behind the baseball dugouts,” according to the report.
When officers arrived, they noticed a man peeking his head out of the men’s bathroom. They ordered him to step out of the bathroom and conducted a search of the facility.
“He was the only one there,” the report stated.
Officers noted “two big holes in the wall and a broken mirror.”
The 32-year-old man reportedly told officers he was the one who had done the damage.
“He said he punched the wall, broke the mirror with a bottle, and fell into the stall door causing the second hole in the wall,” the report stated.
He was given a written warning for trespassing and told not to return to the property.
