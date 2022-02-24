From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen pants
On Thursday, Feb. 10, police took a report in the lobby of the police department about a man’s wallet being stolen. The man told police that a pair of his pants went missing around 1:30 a.m. that morning with his wallet and keys inside. The man believes that a man who he has had recurring issues with stole his pants, but does not know how he obtained them and did not see him inside his house, although the man said he was asleep at the time the theft occurred. Since his pants were stolen, fraudulent purchases using his credit card have been made. One charge was a $11.09 purchase at Rally’s and a $100 deposit until an unknown Cash App account. The man froze all of his cards.
Later, around 5 p.m. that day, police found the man’s driver’s license and cards on the road, but because they were unable to contact the victim, they entered the items into safekeeping.
Dress fraud
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, police responded to a call about a woman who had received a fraudulent check. The woman told police that she was trying to sell a dress online and had a customer send her a check. The woman said she was suspicious of this check because she was only asking for $200 but the check was made for $1,500. The customer requested that the woman cash the check and then send back the remaining $1,300. When the woman took the check to the bank, however, the bank told her that the check was a fake. The woman told police that the buyer’s name was “Anna Bangs.”
