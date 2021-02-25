From Conway Police Department reports
Roundabout a 30 pack
On Feb. 20, police responded to a call regarding an intoxicated person at the roundabout at the intersection of South Amity and Dave Ward Drive.
Upon arrival, officers spotted two men standing outside their vehicles on the roadway, one of which was “obviously intoxicated,” according to the report.
“I could smell the odor of intoxicants on his breath,” an officer wrote. “He was also slurring his words and swaying.”
He told officers he was on his way home when he slid off the road due to the ice. The second man told police he had helped him out of the ditch and then called dispatch when he realized the man was intoxicated.
“There was a 30 pack of Coors Light in the passenger seat with multiple open and empty containers,” the report stated. “The vehicle’s front bumper was in the backseat from hitting a snowbank on the side of the road.”
After starting a standardized field sobriety tests to determine if he could drive, officers found that he was “too intoxicated to continue testing due to icy conditions and definitely too intoxicated to drive.”
Because officers had not witnessed him “under control of his vehicle, and the fact that the BAC machine at Conway PD and Unit II are not operational, I chose to tow [his] vehicle and place him under arrest for public intoxication,” an officer wrote.
Quiet please
On Feb. 20, officers responded to an apartment complex on Dave Ward Drive for a noise complaint. Dispatch advised a neighbor had called complaining of loud music and that this was the second time officers were dispatched to the residence that night for the same issue.
The officers who had previously responded to the residence advised on the radio that they had to tell the residents twice to turn down the music before they followed instructions.
“When we knocked on the door of the apartment we could hear several people inside,” the report stated.
A woman answered the door and officers saw at least 10 people inside. She stepped out the apartment to speak with police, closing the door behind her. She told officers “they were shutting the music off and everyone was going home.”
When asked if she knew why the officers were there, she reportedly said “Because of the noise.”
Officers noted they could still hear the people inside through the closed door.
As the woman was talking with officers, people began to walk out of the apartment to their vehicles and leave. The woman was cited for violating the city’s noise ordinance.
