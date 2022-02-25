From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen wallet
On Monday, Feb. 21, police responded to a breaking or entering call. The caller told police that he was at the Conway Country Club the previous night around 7 p.m. and left about an hour later. He said he didn’t notice his wallet, which he kept inside his car, was missing until he got a notification from his credit card company about a fraudulent charge at the Kroger on Salem Road. His wallet contained $500, a First American debit card, a Discover Card, his social security card and his passport card. The man was unsure if his car was unlocked or not, and said there was no forced entry.
Another vehicle break-in
Also on Monday, police responded to another call about a breaking or entering incident that occurred the previous night. He told police that when he got into his truck to go to work that morning he noticed his glove compartment and center console open. He saw that his company work phone and phone charger were missing. He said he was certain he locked his car, but there were no signs of forced entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.