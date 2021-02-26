From Conway Police Department reports
Sinking feeling
Around 6 p.m. Feb. 21, police took a phone report regarding a theft.
The caller said his boat was missing from his rental space at Red Dot Storage on Museum Road.
He said he went to check on the boat around 4:45 p.m. and “noticed the gate was stuck open,” according to the report.
“He then discovered that his boat was missing,” the report stated. The boat trailer was missing from the space as well.
He last saw the boat on Jan. 23, the caller said.
The boat was described as a 17-foot gray Bass Tracker with a Mercury motor.
The called provided a VIN number for the boat but said the trailer’s VIN number was not readily available. If he finds it, he said he would call back with the information.
A hidden gem
On Feb. 21, police took a phone report regarding a burglary.
The caller said “that she was taking out her trash and while she was gone, someone entered her apartment and stole colonoscopy pictures that she had proving that there was a gem inside of her,” according to the report.
She said there were two pairs of boy’s jeans that were also missing.
When asked how someone could get into her apartment, she reportedly told officers “she did not know because she locked the door when she left with the trash and there were no signs of forced entry.”
She was provided with a report number.
Security drill
Around 9:23 a.m. Feb. 22 officers received a call from a loss prevention employee at Lowe’s on Old Morrilton Highway regarding a theft.
He said that on Feb. 13, an unknown Black female “walked into the store and selected several tools from the sales floor … took the tools to the front and requested a refund for the items as if they already items she had paid for in the past,” the report stated.
The employee granted the refund of $567 for the tools, not realizing the woman had just taken them from the sales floor. After she received the refund, the woman left the store.
The “returned” items included a DEWALT cordless drill for $299, a DEWALT grinder for $139 and a Metabo cordless drill for $129.
The loss prevention employee was unable to provide any further information about the suspect, saying “he could only see from the surveillance footage that she was a Black female,” the report stated. He told officers he would contact other stores to see if they were familiar with the suspect and would call back if he learned anything new.
