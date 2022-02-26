From Conway Police Department reports
Mountain Don’t
On Monday, Feb. 21, police responded to a call at the Village Apartments about a domestic disturbance. The caller told police that her sister was possibly in a domestic disturbance with her boyfriend. The sister told police that she and her boyfriend were in an argument in the kitchen over Mountain Dew when the boyfriend grabbed her by the neck and choked her until she couldn’t breathe. The boyfriend was then taken into custody by police.
Stolen wallet
Also on Monday, police responded to a call at Glenrock Apartments about a woman’s car being broken into the previous night. The woman told police that she woke up at 6:30 a.m. to multiple messages from her credit card company about different places where her card was being used. She knew that her wallet was inside her purse which was in her car so she went to go check to see if it was stolen. She didn’t notice any damage to her car, but saw that her wallet was missing as was a $10 bill and 10 $1 bills. The first notification she received was at 3:08 a.m. and included charges such as nearly $60 worth of Microsoft Office purchases, almost $30 worth of Playstation purchases and almost $5,900 worth of purchases at Walmart.
