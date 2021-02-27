From Conway Police Department reports
Park vandalized
Shortly after 10 a.m. Feb. 23, police responded to Beaverfork Park in reference to a criminal mischief report.
The park manager told officers “that someone vandalized one of the bathrooms in the southeast part of the park,” according to the report.
He reported he last saw the park without damage on or around Feb. 21.
“When he returned to check the area, he noticed damage to the landscape brick wall,” the report stated. “One of the bricks had been taken off and broken on the ground. [He] then noticed damage to the outside of the women’s bathroom. Three of the glass tiles had been broken out as well as damage to the door.”
Lowe’s standards
Shortly before 1 p.m. Feb. 23, police responded to Lowe’s on Old Morrilton Highway in reference to a battery report.
Dispatch advised officers en route that a white female wearing a gray coat, purple pants and carrying a light green backpack hit a Lowe’s employee and was walking behind Wendy’s. Officers checked the area prior to arriving at Lowe’s but did not find the suspect.
Once at Lowe’s, two employees told officers “they were alerted to the suspect due to yelling and customer complaints,” according to the report.
When they went to investigate, “they saw the suspect picking up items from customer carts and throwing [the items] at them,” the report stated.
The employees confronted the woman and told her to leave the store.
“The suspect then began cussing and pushing merchandise onto the floor and saying she was going to kill them,” according to the report. “When they got to the main doors [one employee] told her to leave and the suspect slapped her on the left side of her face causing pain near her cheekbone and bruising. The suspect then slapped [the second employee who] pushed her back and the suspect left the property.”
As she walked across the parking lot, the woman reportedly threw a bottle at a vehicle but it didn’t cause any damage.
Officers again tried to locate the suspect but didn’t find anyone matching the description in the area.
Dog, electronics stolen from home
Shortly after 5 p.m. Feb. 23, officers responded to South Ash Street in reference to a residential break-in.
The resident told police he left for work around 4:30 a.m. and when he returned home, he discovered “his house was broken into and several items were taken,” according to the report.
It appeared someone had broken into the residence through the back window, which was broken “in order to unlock it from the inside,” the report stated.
The offender took several items – including two Vizio TVs, one Rock Child speaker, a jar with around $500 worth of change and the resident’s brown Yorkie – and exited through the front door, which was left open.
