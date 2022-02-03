From Conway Police Department reports
Shotgun stolen
On Saturday, Jan. 29, police responded to a call at the Kum and Go gas station on Price Street about a stolen shotgun. A man told police that around 9:20 p.m. that night, his friend stepped out of the gas station to get his phone charger when he saw a red pickup truck driving quickly away from his white Chevy Silverado. His friend then immediately came back inside and said he believes whoever was driving the truck stole something from his car. The man went outside to check when he noticed that his 16-gauge Browning shotgun was no longer there.
Altercation
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call at an apartment on Dave Ward Drive about an altercation between two men that left one of them in the hospital. One of the men told police that around 10 p.m. that night, he was at the apartment complex with his girlfriend and her father. He then started to have an argument with his girlfriend’s father over him accusing the father of “mooching” off his girlfriend. He’s unsure how it started, but the father ended up punching him in the face “multiple times,” breaking his glasses and leaving a bruise on his face. Police did not speak to the girlfriend or her father due to how late it was after speaking to the boyfriend.
