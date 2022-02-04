From Conway Police Department reports
Steal fresh
On Saturday, Jan. 29, police responded to a woman who came into the lobby of the police station. The woman told police that while she was at the Subway on Amity Road, her purse was stolen. The woman said the store clerk told her that the person who stole her purse was a woman that had a child with her. Inside her purse was her wallet that contained four credit cards, a check book and $70 in cash.
Harassment report
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call about a report of harassment. A man told police that he was about to pull out of the Target parking lot when his car braked automatically to prevent him from hitting another car that was driving by. The man said that the other car had a female inside who thought he brake checked her. The man then started driving down the road only a short distance before being cut off by that same woman who forced him to turn into the Kohl’s parking lot. The woman then began cussing him out, shouting homophobic slurs, asked him why he was “shaking like a [slang for female genitalia],” and told him that he was “liable to get killed if you brake check someone.” The man told police that he suffers from PTSD and anxiety due to his time serving in the armed forces, so this episode nearly triggered it. He also told police that normally he wouldn’t report an incident like this, but he had his 1-year-old nephew in the car with him which made him feel obligated to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.