From Conway Police Department reports
Cashier steals card
On Saturday, Jan. 29, police responded to a call about a woman whose credit card was stolen. The woman told police that she and her husband went to Rally’s on Oak Street on Jan. 26 around 3 or 4 in the afternoon. After purchasing their items, the cashier did not give her back her credit card, and the woman didn’t notice until Friday when she tried to make a separate purchase. The woman contacted her bank and they told her that there were multiple purchases made with her credit card in Little Rock. The woman then canceled her credit card.
The woman also spoke with the Rally’s manager who told her that they would look at their cameras to see when the card was taken and she would call the police back if she is given any other information. Police told the woman to file another report with the Little Rock Police Department since the credit card was used in that city.
A furry scandal
On Sunday, Jan. 30, police responded to a call about a woman who believes her cat was stolen by her neighbor. The woman told police that her cat ran out of her house and has not returned since. She said she made a post on the app “Nextdoor” to see if anyone had found the cat. One of her neighbors responded to the post and initially said that she found the cat in question, however after the woman gave a description of the cat — a black cat weighing about 12 pounds – the neighbor then said it wasn’t hers. The woman also told police that the neighbor then offered to buy the cat from the woman instead of returning it.
Police spoke to the neighbor who said that the description given by the woman did not match the cat she found. The neighbor said that when she told the woman this, she continued to “pester” her and asked to see the cat for proof. The woman then went over to the neighbor’s house to knock on the door and ask to see the cat saying that she took the cat to the vet three days prior to receive shots and a microchip. The neighbor said that the cat was hiding under the bed at the time police arrived at the scene.
Police told both women that they would be unable to determine to whom the cat belonged, and if they wanted to push the issue further to do so through the court system. Police also informed them that a report would be made on the incident and that both women would be listed as an offender on the report, the neighbor for alleged theft of property and the woman for harassment due to messages that the neighbor has received from her. Both women were told to stay away from each other.
