From Conway Police Department reports
No remorse
Around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6, officers responded to a theft of services call at Wing Stop on Prince Street. The manager told police that a woman in her 30s or 40s took off with $60.95 worth of food. The cashier had the to-go order on the counter and asked for payment.
“The lady grabbed the food and then left the store,” the report stated. “The cashier tried to catch her, but she slammed the door in his face.”
She left in a gold Chevy Tahoe with black and gray rims, according to the report.
“The windows were super tinted and there was a kid in the back seat,” the report stated.
The manager said that for to-go orders, they get a first name and phone number. The first name on the order was “Anthany,” according to the report.
“They called the phone number and the girl answered,” the report stated. “All she did was make jokes about what she had done.”
Trashy theft attempt
Around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 6, officers responded to an attempted shoplifting call at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive. The loss prevention officer told police a woman tried to walk out with $376.49 worth of merchandise.
“The female hid everything in a trash can,” the report stated.
A man distracted the greeter while the woman tried to leave with the cart, according to the report.
“A manager stopped her,” the report stated. “The woman left the cart and then walked out of the store. The woman walked over by the [gas] pumps and the male picked her up in a gold Chevy Equinox. The manager was able to get the tag [number].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.