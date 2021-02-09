From Conway Police Department reports
Forged checks
Around 3 p.m. Feb. 4, police responded to a forgery call at Superior of Central Arkansas on Oak Street.
The owner of the business told officers that “when employees were conducting a check on the business account they noticed some discrepancies in the account,” according to the report.
The owner said he located three checks that were cashed from the business that were not authorized. The front desk clerk said the three checks were stolen at some point but she was unsure when. One check was cashed Nov. 13, 2020, and the other two were cashed on Jan. 6, 2021.
“[The owner] noticed one of the checks was written out to a former employee,” the report stated, later noting it was the check that had been cashed in November.
The other two checks were made out to a woman. The desk clerk said a search of the woman’s name on Facebook showed she was the girlfriend of the former employee. When officers ran a check of the woman’s name and date of birth, records showed she had the same address of the former employee.
The three checks were written in amounts of $651, $467 and $482 for a total of $1,600.
Domestic disturbance
On Feb. 4, officers responded to 1085 S. Donaghey Ave. Lot 7 to a domestic disturbance call. The man told officers his wife “had been drinking and started talking about his ex from 15 years ago,” according to the report. He said his wife “told him to get back with his ex and threw her phone and the television against the wall,” the report stated.
The man said his wife grabbed his throat and scratched him. Officers noted in the report that his “neck was red and did show scratch marks.” Police asked where his wife was and the man said she took off running on the walking trail along Tucker Creek.
Officers canvassed the area and spotted the wife “in the center median of Dave Ward” Drive, the report stated. She crossed traffic to get to the sidewalk where officers spoke with her. She said that she and her husband “started having a drink” at home earlier and her husband “started telling her she’s a piece of crap,” the report stated. She said her husband slapped her in the mouth, grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground but did not choke her. Officers noted her “top lip was busted from the inside.” She told police “she did fight back to defend herself” and “explained that she was intoxicated, and that she has a mental problem that she takes medication for,” according to the report.
Both were arrested on a charge of domestic battery and she also faces a charge of “public intoxication due to her crossing a busy highway and being a harm to herself,” the report stated.
