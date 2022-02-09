From Conway Police Department reports
Indecent exposure
On Sunday, Feb. 6, police responded to a call around 12:15 p.m. about a report of indecent exposure. The woman who called told police that she was inside Belk on Elsinger Boulevard when she noticed a man following her. She said that at one point she turned around and saw that he had taken his genitals out of his pants and was “stroking” it with lotion on his hands. Officers located a man matching his description in front of Kohl’s a few stores down. Police recognized the man from previous instances of him exposing himself in other stores in and around Conway as well. Police spoke with employees who told them that they noticed a man following a female and making her uncomfortable earlier that morning, but due to there being no video evidence of the crime, the man was released from police custody.
Ulta robbery
Also on Sunday, police responded to a call at Ulta Beauty on South Amity Road about a robbery. Police spoke to the retail sales manager who said that the day prior, a little before 7 p.m., a man and woman entered the store and about a minute later left with more than $2,000 worth of beauty products. In total, almost 20 products were stolen from the store between the man and the woman. The manager said that she had video evidence of the incident as well as the license plate. Police checked the license plate and found that it was registered to a woman in North Little Rock.
