From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen chainsaws
On Monday, Feb. 7, police responded to a call about stolen items. The caller said that sometime the previous night, someone broke into his truck that belonged to his businesses, Tree Problem Solver’s. The man said that seven chainsaws that were in the back of the truck were stolen. He also found several other items such as brake pads and other parts from his truck knocked out of it on the ground, and it was clear that these items were “rained/snowed on.” The man said that the truck was not locked at the time because he was in the process of buying a new lock for it, but the items were stolen before he could put one on. Between the chainsaws and the damage done to the brake pads, the damage and stolen property added up to nearly $4,700.
Threats
Also on Monday, police responded to a call about threats being made. The caller said that sometime between 10:30-11 a.m., he received a message from a former co-worker that said “I will kill you.” The man told police that there was an incident that happened at his former job that caused him to get fired, but he wouldn’t tell police what that incident was. The man was told how he would go about pressing charges.
